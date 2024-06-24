Ebon Moss-Bachrach reveals how he's been training for his role as The Thing

HQ

When you join the MCU, especially as a superhero, usually you'll have to train for quite a bit to get into shape. Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and more have trained hard to keep their bodies in tip-top shape for the Marvel movies, but in 2025, one character is going to take the meaning of rock-hard abs to a whole new level.

The Thing will make his MCU debut in Fantastic Four, with Ebon Moss-Bachrach from The Bear fame playing the role. Speaking on The Daily Show, Moss-Bachrach shared his training regime for getting into the role.

"I've just been looking at rocks," he said.

Oh, so maybe not that gruelling of a regime, then. Whether he'll be made of CGI stones like in 2015's Fant4stic, or they'll use practical effects like in the movies of the early 2000s, Moss-Bachrach won't be seen as himself for a good portion of the movie, meaning he shouldn't really have to do any physical training.