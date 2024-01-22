Ebon Moss-Bachrach 'can't confirm' if he's playing The Thing

HQ

The rumoured cast for Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four movie includes Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as our line-up of superheroes. Yet, even if this seems likely to some, we've not had official confirmation.

This is something The Wrap tried to get out of Moss-Bachrach in a recent interview. The Bear actor was asked whether he's in Fantastic Four or not, to which he replied:

"I can't confirm and I can't deny I think!"



So, basically he can't say anything about the role by the sounds of things. But, with him saying that he can't deny the prospect, and being so unsure about what he can say, it might be the case that he has indeed scored the role, and just can't confirm it quite yet due to a contract.

Do you think Ebon Moss-Bachrach would make a good Thing?