Ebola outbreak in DR Congo kills 65 with 246 cases reported

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It has been revealed by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC Africa) that another outbreak of Ebola is sweeping the continent, with the disease currently affecting those in the Ituri province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

As per BBC News, so far the information being shared reveals that 65 people have been killed by the disease while a total of 246 cases have been reported to date. There are suspected additional cases in the region's capital city of Bunia, but limited data on this is available as of the moment.

What has been confirmed is that representatives from the DR Congo, Uganda, South Sudan, and international partners are gathering to discuss how they will contain the spreading disease.

For those unaware, Ebola is a disease that spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids and causes bleeding and organ failure. There is no cure for the disease, but symptoms can be spotted by noticing those with a fever, muscle pain, fatigue, headache, and a sore throat. DR Congo is also experienced with the disease as it faces frequent outbreaks, including last year where 15 people died, which is a fraction of its worst outbreak in the late 2010s where over 2,200 people died.