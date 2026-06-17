Ebola epidemic may last a year, the Red Cross predicts

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According to the Red Cross, the Ebola epidemic may last a year, as reported by Le Monde and YLE.

According to the Red Cross, comprehensive data on infections is only available in about a tenth of the area of ​​​​the outbreak, and there are also gaps in the response. The Red Cross also warns that the peak of Ebola infections in the Democratic Republic of Congo is yet to come. So far, there are 808 confirmed cases, including 192 deaths.

It may take a year for the epidemic to be over, as stated by Red Cross' field director Bruno Michon.

"It's very difficult to know exactly to what extent the epidemic is spreading. --- "The peak is, I think, not beyond us, but in front of us. --- "We are afraid that this could last one year."

The provinces of Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu are the most affected. Data on the number of infections is contradictory, as it is difficult to obtain reliable information from the northeast of Congo. There are clashes between rebel groups and government forces in the area. People are forced to flee from contact. Reporting and treatment are difficult as refugees move from place to place.

Uganda, a neighbouring country of the Democratic Republic of Congo, has reported 19 infections and two deaths.