Easier sharing of screenshots coming for PlayStation 5

Grabbing screenshots and videos for PlayStation 5, Switch and Xbox Series S/X couldn't be easier as all of them have a dedicated button for this purpose. But sharing them is somewhat trickier if you have the two former as you manually have to transfer them using a USB-memory sticks or a cable, while your Xbox screenshots are automatically available through the Xbox app on all your units.

Fortunately, Sony is now taking steps in the same direction, as testers in Canada and Japan has got the very same feature. This means all your screenshots and videos are automatically available in the PlayStation app for smartphones. This way, you can browse through them and share them in social media or to your friends.

We don't know when this feature will be launched publicly, but hopefully it's not too far off so we can retire all those pesky USB-memory sticks once and for all.

