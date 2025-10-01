news
EA's whopping acquisition and Ghost of Yotei are the topics on the latest The Gamereactor Show
We discuss two of the week's biggest stories on the 68th episode of the podcast.
We're back for another episode of The Gamereactor Show. To mark the 68th episode of the podcast, Alex and I come together to discuss two of the week's hottest developments, namely the massive acquisition agreement that will see EA become private for $55 billion, and also the launch of Sucker Punch's anticipated follow-up, Ghost of Yotei.
Yep, we discuss the whopping deal and the kinds of ramifications it may have on the video game industry, and then we follow this up by sharing a bunch of thoughts and opinions on the action-adventure game, which launches this week.
Catch the episode below, or on your favourite podcast provider, be it Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.