LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | War Thunder - Tusk Force
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Gamereactor

      •   English

      Log in member
      Gamereactor
      news

      EA's whopping acquisition and Ghost of Yotei are the topics on the latest The Gamereactor Show

      We discuss two of the week's biggest stories on the 68th episode of the podcast.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      We're back for another episode of The Gamereactor Show. To mark the 68th episode of the podcast, Alex and I come together to discuss two of the week's hottest developments, namely the massive acquisition agreement that will see EA become private for $55 billion, and also the launch of Sucker Punch's anticipated follow-up, Ghost of Yotei.

      Yep, we discuss the whopping deal and the kinds of ramifications it may have on the video game industry, and then we follow this up by sharing a bunch of thoughts and opinions on the action-adventure game, which launches this week.

      Catch the episode below, or on your favourite podcast provider, be it Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.

      EA's whopping acquisition and Ghost of Yotei are the topics on the latest The Gamereactor Show


      Loading next content