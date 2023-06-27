EA's Iron Man game is using Unreal Engine 5

HQ

DICE's Frostbite has been blamed for the problems in many Electronic Arts games since the company basically commanded most of its studios to use the engine primarily made for first-person shooters like Battlefield. The Apex Legends, Titanfall 2 and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor developers at Respawn have been one of the extremely few exceptions, but another studio is joining the growing list.

Because EA Motive, the team that the gave us the fantastic Frostbite-driven Dead Space Remake earlier this year, has published a job listing for a Software Developer (Audio) that outright confirms the upcoming Iron Man game will be using Unreal Engine 5.

Rumours of this have been making the rounds for a while after other job listings stated applicants should have "familiarity with an advanced game engine like Unreal", but now we know for sure. An interesting choice when the Iron Man-looking Anthem used Frostbite, so we'll see if EA Motive Iron Man ends up being better overall.