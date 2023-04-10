EA's Immortals of Aveum to be unveiled on Thursday

HQ

EA Originals and Ascendant Studios decided to take a mysterious approach when they announced Immortals of Aveum at The Game Awards last December, as the teaser trailer didn't exactly reveal much about the studio's first game. You don't have to wait much longer to learn what the "FPS magic" running on Unreal Engine 5.1 really is however.

Dead Space director Bret Robbins and the rest of the talented team at Ascendant have confirmed that the true reveal of Immortals of Aveum will happen at 5 PM BST / 6 PM CEST on April 13, and the short teaser included in the tweet gives you an idea of what the core idea is. You'll see and learn a lot more on Thursday, and maybe we got a special treat for you as well...