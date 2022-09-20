Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Battlefield 2042

EA's CEO thinks Call of Duty uncertainty is a "tremendous opportunity" for Battlefield

Andrew Wilson has commented on the future of CoD and how Battlefield remaining "platform agnostic" should allow it to capitalise.

The CEO of EA, Andrew Wilson, recently weighed in on the future of Call of Duty topic, which has become an ever bigger talking point since the Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard continues to progress, begging the question as to whether CoD will eventually find itself as an Xbox console exclusive series.

Speaking about this very subject at a Goldman Sachs event (thanks, Gamespot), Wilson stated, "In a world where there may be questions over the future of Call of Duty and what platforms that might be on or might not be on, being platform agnostic and completely cross-platform with Battlefield, I think is a tremendous opportunity."

Granted this does all come following the rather disastrous launch of Battlefield 2042, which has likewise seen the shooter series losing veteran developers at a rate of knots, and also seeing its future being handed off to various other people under the EA banner. In fact, Wilson even commented on this situation, adding, "I don't think we delivered in the last two iterations of [Battlefield] in the way that we should have".

As for what the future holds for both Call of Duty and Battlefield, that does remain unclear at the current time, but it is obvious that if Call of Duty finds itself as an Xbox exclusive title, Battlefield could have a mighty big spot to fill on Sony's platform.

Battlefield 2042

