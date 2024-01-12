Earthquake's new reference monitor SM6BT is a compact and wireless upgrade

HQ

The Earthquake SM6BT Professional Studio Monitor "represents the pinnacle of audio quality and engineering, setting new standards for high-resolution sound reproduction" with its predecessor being the reference for PC sound at Gamereactor.

Its a evolution of the Mpower-8, or StudioQuake M8 for fans, and its smaller brother, the M6 with a plethora of smaller upgrades and adjustments, including easier overview of the backpanel.

Just like the older versions, the SM6BT uses a custom 2-inch wide band ribbon tweeter, but this time it's horn loaded. A 6.5-inch woven carbon-fibre woofer delivers midrange and bass. It's powered by a high-end bi-amplification Class A/B architecture with balanced XLR/TRS combo jack, unbalanced RCA input and Bluetooth v5.3 with True Wireless Stereo (TWS) pairing for wireless audio streaming as well as a subwoofer output.

The monitor "provides exceptional clarity and precise, powerful bass" and has high-frequency trim control for adjustment to the room, and rear-firing bass reflex port for extended low-frequency response down to 35Hz.

Its dark matte black painted finish makes it suitable for not only gaming, but also professional studio setups, home theatres, and offices.

Pricing is set at $1,200 for the pair.