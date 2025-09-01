Earthquake in Afghanistan leaves over 800 dead and 2,800 injured

HQ

The latest news on Afghanistan . We already wrote a news piece early this morning announcing that the earthquake in Afghanistan left more than five hundred people dead and around fifteen hundred others injured (here).

Now, we know more details about the incident. Now, we know that the toll has climbed to nearly eight hundred lives lost and close to three thousand wounded. At the same time, the Taliban government is appealing for international support, as rescue teams face difficulties.

Helicopters are evacuating survivors, but with foreign aid sharply reduced since the Taliban takeover, the administration struggles to respond. Humanitarian agencies warn that the devastation could deepen further, so stay tuned for further updates.