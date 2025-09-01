Earthquake in Afghanistan leaves over 500 dead and 1,500 injured

HQ

The latest news on Afghanistan . A strong earthquake hit eastern Afghanistan overnight, leaving more than five hundred people dead and around fifteen hundred others injured, the country's state-run broadcaster Radio Television Afghanistan (RTA) reported.

Entire communities in mountainous areas were flattened, with rescuers struggling to reach isolated villages where many remain trapped under collapsed homes. Helicopters transported the wounded to hospitals as residents worked alongside soldiers.

Authorities cautioned that the toll could rise further as relief teams push deeper into hard-to-access regions already facing severe humanitarian strain. The story is still developing and we don't know the full extent of the situation, so stay tuned for further updates.