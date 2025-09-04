Earthquake in Afghanistan leaves over 2,200 dead and 3,600 injured

HQ

The latest news on Afghanistan . We already wrote a news piece yesterday announcing that the earthquake in Afghanistan left more than fourteen hundred people dead and around three thousand others injured (here).

Now, we know more details about the incident. Now, we know that the death toll has climbed to more than two thousand two hundred dead and around three thousand six hundred wounded. "Everything we had has been destroyed," said one of the residents.

Some villages in the eastern provinces have seen nearly all of their buildings destroyed, forcing families to sleep outdoors as aftershocks continue. Humanitarian groups warn that resources are drying up, while political restrictions and funding cuts slow down relief efforts.