Earthquake in Afghanistan leaves over 1,400 dead and 3,000 injured

The latest news on Afghanistan . We already wrote a news piece yesterday announcing that the earthquake in Afghanistan left more than eight hundred people dead and around three thousand others injured (here).

Now, we know more details about the incident. Now, we know that the toll has climbed to more than fourteen hundred lives lost and three thousand wounded. Meanwhile, rescue teams face immense challenges navigating rugged terrain and narrow roads.

Local health systems are overwhelmed, relying heavily on international assistance as Britain, India, and other nations provide early support. Authorities warn that the toll could rise as recovery efforts continue amid harsh weather and logistical hurdles.