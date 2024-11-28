Earthbound is getting a collaboration with Converse for its 30th anniversary

HQ

The Earthbound or Mother series is not going to be knocking Mario off his pedestal anytime soon, but the characters and games certainly have dedicated fans of their own. The original Earthbound, which was the second Mother game to be released, is coming up on 30 years since it launched.

To celebrate this anniversary, Hobonichi Mother has revealed a stylish pair of Converse shoes, which are made in collaboration with the game. In the design of the shoes, you can see a bunch of images of Mr. Saturn, and a few other recognisable faces from Earthbound.

Unless you're based in Japan, it's looking nearly impossible to buy these shoes, as they'll be available in the Mother's Bazaar in-person from the 9th of January to the 15th of January, 2025. Oh well, at least they're nice to look at.

