Earthblade

Earthblade is the next project from Celeste developer Extremely Ok Games

A short teaser has been released offering up the game's title and a glimpse at its art style.

Celeste developer Extremely Ok Games has just given fans a first glimpse at their next project which is titled Earthblade. On Twitter, the studio posted a short teaser which showcases the game's logo and visual style.

They also offered a brief description of game. It reads: "A 2D explor-action game in a seamless pixel art world. The next release from the Celeste team, coming 20XX."

Of course, details for this one are very limited for the time being, but it's exciting to know that the studio is busy working away on another project.

Earthblade

