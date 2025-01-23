Earthblade cancelled by the studio that made Celeste

HQ

It's been close to four years since the TowerFall and Celeste makers over at Extremely OK Games announced Earthblade and ten months since the game was delayed to 2025. We didn't hear much between those two updates, and it has been radio silent since. There's unfortunately a reason for that.

Extremely OK Games confirms that Earthblade has been cancelled. This isn't happening because of lack of funding or anything like that, because the studio is refreshingly open about what caused it. Studio director Maddy Thorson says that he and co-founder Noel Berry had a "disagreement about the IP rights of Celeste" with co-founder/Earthblade's art director/pixel/ui artist on Celeste and TowerFall; Pedro Medeiros. This lead to Medeiros leaving. The separation left the two remaining questioning the game's progress, if such a protracted and high-pressure development would be worth it in the end and more.

They realised the answers were mostly negative, leading to the cancellation of Earthblade to "find their way again" by refocusing on smaller-scale projects, so we might still see something from them in the future. Maybe even sooner rather later because of Extremely OK Games' wish to make smaller games again.