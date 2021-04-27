Earth Defense Force 2 and Earth Defense Force 2017 are coming to Switch

You're watching Advertisements

Are you a fan of the Earth Defense Force series? While Earth Defense Force 6 is scheduled to arrive in 2021, D3 Publisher and developer Sandlot just decided to take you to go down memory lane first. The duo earlier announced that they are bringing Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders from Planet Space and Earth Defense Force 2017 both onto Nintendo Switch. These are ports with similar specifications to the PS Vita versions.

Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders from Planet Space is expected to land on Switch on July 15 in Japan with the price set at 3,980 yen. As to the Earth Defense Force 2017 will follow up later this fall. This was revealed in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu (Thanks, gematsu).

Are you interested in checking out how these two titles look on the modern console?