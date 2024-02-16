Earth Defence Force 6 postponed until summer

Earth Defence Force 6 was released in Japan for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in the summer of 2022 and is now heading to the same machines in Western markets, where it was scheduled for release in the spring of this year.

Now, however, developer Sandlot and publisher D3Publisher have announced that the game has been delayed until the summer in order to "add finishing touches and finalize preparations" before launch. It is not clear exactly what improvements will be made, as the game has been out in Japan for a long time, but it may be related to the localisation work.

Earth Defence Force 6 is the latest main game in the long-running Earth Defence Force series, which started back in 2003. The series has always had a B-movie feel, but in an entertaining way.

Have you played any title in the Earth Defence Force series before?