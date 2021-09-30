English
Earth Defense Force 6

Earth Defence Force 6 has been pushed back to 2022

It'll be coming to PS4 and PS5.

The launch date of Earth Defence Force 6 has been rescheduled from late 2021 to 2022, D3Publisher announced. We were told that the decision to delay the release is to "improve the quality of the product".

According to the post on D3's official website, the previously unannounced platforms have also been confirmed: the latest entry of Earth Defence Force series will land on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. More details regarding the difference in specific specifications depending on the platform should be revealed soon.

While knowing the new release window of 2022, no specific date has been given yet.

Are you disappointed to hear this?

Earth Defense Force 6

