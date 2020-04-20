Earth Day is about to start in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

We love Animal Crossing here at Gamereactor, but the very first event of Animal Crossing: New Horizons was probably the worst in the series so far with eggs spawning everywhere, cluttering each island (they were in the ground, in the trees, in the water and even came via the air). Hopefully, the next event is better, which is about to start fairly soon.

This time it is Earth Day, which takes place on April 22 in the real world this year. So far, it is not known if it will be a one-day event in the game or span over a longer period of time. But since isn't a whole lot of time left before it starts, expect the free update to be released shortly. According to Gamespot, the main person of Earth Day will be the flower-enthusiast Leif that had the gardening store in Animal Crossing: New Leaf.

We'll get back to this when Nintendo has released more information, likely late today or tomorrow.