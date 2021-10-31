Early-purchase bonuses have been revealed for the Diamond and Pearl remakes

HQ

HQ

The Pokémon Company has revealed the early-purchase bonuses that players will receive for picking up the Diamond and Pearl remakes before February 21, 2022.

All players who purchase the game before this date will receive an egg containing mythical Pokémon Manaphy via the Mystery Gift function. Those who pick up the standard edition of the game or the double pack containing both games will receive 12 Quick Balls and those who purchase the double pack either physically or digitally will get 200 Poké Balls.

In addition to this, a brand-new trailer was dropped that showcases many of Gen 4's gym leaders, as well as villains Team Galactic. You can take a look at the trailer in the video above.