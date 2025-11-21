Early reports says the Masters of the Universe movie is "amazing"

HQ

After a decade of rumors, it seemed that Netflix was finally on track with a serious Masters of the Universe reboot. Unfortunately, their animated efforts received some criticism (not least because He-Man was essentially absent from the first season), and Amazon/MGM picked up the rights instead.

Filming for the Masters of the Universe movie wrapped up this summer, and it is said that the first trailer is not too far off, which seems likely considering that it is set to premiere on June 5. HeMania.com now reports that the film company has shown test audiences unfinished versions of the movie, and according to The John Campea Show, the response has been overwhelming:

"I talked to somebody who has seen He-Man. Who has seen it in its early stages and they said 'It's Amazing'. And this isn't somebody who's got any dog in it. This isn't somebody that has anything to benefit from it. They said it's amazing. They said they were totally shocked. Completely surprised. But they said it's amazing."

If Masters of the Universe can convince people despite unfinished special effects, it will hopefully be even more convincing in its finished state.

The film is directed by Travis Knight, who previously directed the film Bumblebee and has had three Oscar nominations. It also features a star-studded cast including Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Camila Mendes as Teela, and Nicholas Galitzine in the lead role as Prince Adam/He-Man.

What do you think about the chances of this being a good film?