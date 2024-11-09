Early reactions to Robert Eggers' Nosferatu hint at an exceptionally dark and gripping horror film.

HQ

Pre-screening impressions are something to always take with a grain of salt. But reading the initial buzz about Nosferatu and those lucky enough to have been granted an early viewing, it's hard not to be giddy with anticipation. Eggers' latest is described not only as dark, hauntingly beautiful, and deeply grotesque, but also celebrated as the best horror film of the year.

For example, Jimmy Totheo from Joblo described the film as follows:

"A stunning work of gothic horror. Beautiful performances throughout; however, Lily-Rose Depp is simply luminous, and Bill Skarsgård brings terror to the screen yet wraps it all in a layered character. Gorgeous and captivating, Robert Eggers' latest is chilling while still creating a bold and startling new vision of this iconic tale. Eggers has not only made what could be his best feature, it's one of this year's finest films. Unforgettable!"

Even The Horror Chick, an otherwise notoriously selective personality, was slightly euphoric, saying:

"No joke, I was in tears for the final 15 minutes of this film; it hit me THAT hard. I have loved everything from Robert Eggers thus far, but #Nosferatu is his magnum opus. This one immediately imprinted itself on my heart & soul. I loved it so freaking much."

Yes, it's hard not to get weak at the knees with excitement for Eggers' vampiric darkness, and we eagerly await the chance to see it ourselves. You can read more impressions below.

