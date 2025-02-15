Early Nintendo Switch 2 units allegedly sold for $40,000 on chinese black market

HQ

Despite the fact that Nintendo has barely even officially announced the Switch 2, the console is now being sold on the Chinese black market for staggering sums. According to reports, some individuals are willing to pay up to 427,000 SEK for the console, sparking speculation about whether it has actually leaked somewhere along the Chinese manufacturing and distribution chain.

Given the many leaks that have already affected the Switch 2, and the likelihood that the console is in a more or less complete state by now, this is not entirely improbable. So far, Nintendo has not commented on the incident.