Early impressions from Alien: Romulus are very promising

Many of us are eagerly awaiting Fede Alvarez's new Alien film, which premieres late tonight, and judging by early impressions, Romulus is something special. A tribute to the original, filled with blood, horror and with fantastic design on the monsters.

It all has to be taken with a pinch of salt, of course, but even many of the more credible publications such as Variety have given it the thumbs up, which is very nice. In short, it's not just a bunch of "bought" influencers who think so.

Let's keep our fingers crossed that all the positive buzz is true, you can read a handful of the impressions from around the world below.

Are you excited about Alien Romulus?