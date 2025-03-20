Early Access for the cosy city-builder City Tales - Medieval Era starts on 22nd May

HQ

There are a lot of indie games these days that appropriate the "cozy" label to define their experience, but today we've seen one that really delivers what it promises. City Tales - Medieval Era was announced late last year and enjoyed great success with its demo at the recent Steam Next Fest.

And now, it seems, it's almost ready for players to start populating their lands and building castles. During the Future Games Show Live, it was announced that Early Access will begin on 22 May. City Tales allows us to step into the role of a medieval lord who directs the shape and growth of his kingdom. The narrative will be central to the game's development, with a host of supporting characters whose knowledge will help our city grow and prosper. And we will certainly need their help, because another of the main features of the game, despite its appearance, is a complex economy system with over 50 different types of resources and more than 60 types of buildings.

You can check out the new trailer and some screenshots of City Tales - Medieval Era below. And if you want to try it out and you missed it before, the demo is available again on Steam - grab the moment!