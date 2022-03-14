Cookies

EA working on an unannounced open world title

It's coming from the newly formed Seattle Studio.

Last year, it was revealed that EA was going to set up a new studio in Seattle led by the former Monolith Productions boss, Kevin Stephens. Clearly this new developer is now up and running, as noticed by Exputer, and EA are currently looking for a senior game designer to their "newly formed Seattle Studio" who will be working on "a rich, exciting open world to life for players to discover".

We also get to know that the person applying for this job will "populate the world with activities and missions". As this studio is recently founded and works with AAA titles, we should not expect to hear more about this for a few years, but at least we know that it is coming.

