EA won't be at GDC 2020 due to coronavirus either

After Sony, Facebook Gaming, Oculus and Kojima Productions, another cancellation has hit the Game Developer Conference 2020 in the last few hours. Next up it's Electronic Arts that has announced that they'll not attend the San Francisco-based event, which is scheduled to run between March 16-20.

The reason behind this latest cancellation is always the same: the massive spread of coronavirus, which is affecting many countries. Here's the press release the company shared on LinkedIn posted by Alex Sherer, ad product development specialist at EA:

"Having closely followed the global situation with Coronavirus and with the recent escalation of cases in new regions, we have decided to take additional steps to protect the wellbeing of our employees including the restriction of all non-essential travel.

"As a result we are also cancelling our official participation at GDC and limiting attendance to other events. We are continuing to monitor the situation and will adjust guidelines to our employees as we feel is appropriate."

It remains to be seen which companies will be at GDC 2020 or whether it will turn out like it did during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​which was canceled due to coronavirus.

Thanks, GameSpot.