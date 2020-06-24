EA will "double down" on the Star Wars franchise

You're watching Advertisements

Even though EA has suffered from its fair share of Star Wars-related controversies since the company got the exclusive rights to make games set in A Galaxy Far, Far Away back in 2013, this hasn't stopped the games that have been released so far from performing really well sales-wise.

According to EA CEO Andrew Wilson, the two Star Wars Battlefront games have combined sales of more than 35 million units, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has already passed ten million units since its release last year. Speaking in a recent investors call (via Gamespot), Wilson reveals the plan for the future, which seem to include a whole lot of Star Wars:

"Up is my hope-up and to the right. We have a tremendous relationship with Disney. We have a tremendous relationship with Lucas. We have a longstanding relationship with them going all the way back to Star Wars: The Old Republic that we launched in 2011."

Next up is Star Wars: Squadrons, which is a somewhat smaller and perhaps a more niche title. However, Wilson still thinks it is going to perform really well:

"We've had success in first-person shooters, in RPGs, in action-adventure, in MMORPGs, in mobile, and I believe we're going to have success with Squadrons as well. We're going to double down on that partnership. Disney continues to be very very committed to the IP and to the canon."

Are you looking forward to more Star Wars from EA and what would you want them to make next if you got to decide?