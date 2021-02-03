EA will continue to invest in Star Wars

You're watching Advertisements

The fact that the Star Wars license will expire for EA in 2023 has led to more developers and publishers announcing upcoming Star Wars projects recently. But even without an exclusive deal in place, EA has no plans to abandon the Star Wars universe, but rather build upon their rich history with the brand.

This is what the CEO Andrew Wilson had to say on the topic during yesterdays earnings call:

"In the context of Star Wars, we won't be announcing new things here but what I would say is that, if you look at our history with Star Wars, we've had a long and very profitable relationship, first with LucasArts or Lucasfilm, and then with Lucasfilm as part of Disney.

We have generated a number of great franchises: Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic, Galaxy of Heroes, Battlefront, Jedi: Fallen Order and most recently Squadrons. That represents over $3 billion life-to-date net bookings and 52 million games sold, and Galaxy of Heroes is a billion-dollar franchise.

As we've established these very strong parts of that franchise, you should expect that we will continue to invest in those as well as some new experiences across platforms for the future."

If EA's future offering will have the same quality as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars: Squadrons, this is really good news.

Thanks VGC