EA: "We will be treating the Codemasters' studios as an independent group"

When it was revealed that EA had out-bid Take-Two and bought Codemasters, a lot of gamers ventilated opinions that it would eventually crush Codemaster. This is unfortunately something that has happened to quite the few studios EA has bought through the years, where micro management and decisions from corporate made the veterans leave and the studio become redundant.

Most remember Pandemic Studios that were the biggest independent developer in the world back in 2007, when EA bought them. Just two years later, it was shut down for good. But fortunately, EA seems to have learned something from their many studio closures, and in an interview over at IGN, EA's executive vice president of strategic growth Matt Bilbey had this to say on how they will handle Codemasters:

"We will be treating the Codemasters' studios as an independent group for the foreseeable future, giving them all the support they need to deliver their much-loved games and exploring all opportunities for growth as we go. We're incredibly excited about what the future holds for them and while they will remain independent, we will be there to pour fuel on their growth capabilities through the power of EA's distribution."

It seems like Codemasters will get to keep their independence but also benefit from what EA has to offer. Hopefully, this means we can look forward to decades of great racing from this talented British studio in the future.