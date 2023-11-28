EA wants you to be able to voice video game characters

HQ

We assume you all know the drill by now, a filed patent doesn't necessarily means it's actually tech that will be used. That being said, patents still gives us indications of what the video game companies are working on and ideas for the future they might have, and EA has now delivered a prime example of this.

As noted by Idle Sloth on X, EA has patented a way to "let players voice in-game characters themselves". It's basically a system that records your speech content and then generates your voice to use in a video game. That way, you wouldn't have to select a voice for your character in an RPG, as you could have the protagonist sound exactly like you.

This could of course also be used in sports games like when you create a soccer ace in the next EA Sports FC title, or perhaps your Battlefield soldier. The sky is the limit really, but how interested would you be in having video game characters sounding exactly like you?