EA ups Battlefield 4's server capacity following an influx of players

It appears that Battlefield 4 has seen a significant spike in players following the reveal of the series' latest entry Battlefield 2042. Due to this, EA has increased the server capacity for the shooter to cut down increased waiting times within the US West region.

In a blog post, EA said: "We were absolutely blown away by your excitement and reactions to the recent Battlefield 2042 reveal. Since then, many of you have jumped back into Battlefield 4 to already get a taste of the return to all-out-warfare. We've been monitoring your experience and noticed queue times in the US West region were far longer than in other regions. Good news, we've increased server capacity for this region - you can expect less waiting, and more playing."

It may only be for the US at present, but it appears that EA is prepared to make adjustments in other areas if necessary. The post concludes by stating: "We'll continue monitoring queue times and will make further adjustments as necessary."

Will you be picking up Battlefield 2042 when it launches this October?