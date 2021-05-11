Call of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionPubg reportDoom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
EA to unveil FIFA 22, Battlefield 2021 details and more in July

Electronic Arts will have a busy summer.

Yesterday, DICE and EA made it seem like we'll have to wait at least three weeks for the first official trailer from this year's Battlefield game, but it sounds like the company won't reveal all the goodies in one go.

Because the giant publisher has confirmed that it'll indeed be having another EA Play Live show this year, and that it'll take place on July 22. We're not told exactly when the show will start, but the fact that we'll see more of the upcoming Battlefield, FIFA 22, Apex Legends and even a couple of surprises should be more than enough to make many of us mark the date on our calendars.

