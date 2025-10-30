EA to stop doing earnings calls after reporting 13% drop in sales last quarter

HQ

Another quarter gone by, and another look into gaming's biggest names and what their financials are up to. Unfortunately, it seems this may be the last time we're looking at EA's earnings report, as since the company was bought out by the Saudi PIF, Silver Lake and Affinity Partners, it will be a private company going forwards.

When we look at the financial report, we see that EA's overall sales revenue was 1.818 billion, down 13% from the year before. However, this just covers the period between July and September. There is a mention of Battlefield 6's massive success, and a celebration of the launch of Skate, but those games haven't affected the numbers we see in the latest document.

They have, however, given EA CEO Andrew Wilson some very nice things to say about the future of the company. "Across our broad portfolio — from EA Sports to Battlefield, The Sims, and skate. — our teams continue to create high-quality experiences that connect and inspire players around the world," he said. "The creativity, passion, and innovation of our teams are at the heart of everything we do."

That might be one of Wilson's last messages via an earnings report. While we often like to take a peek at these financials, most of the time companies show them for investors primarily, and as EA will be owned by the aforementioned consortium soon, the reports don't need to be publicly available.