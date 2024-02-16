EA to reveal its return to college football in May

EA already has a mega amount of sports franchises, but this year it will be adding yet another to its ranks. Following years of fans clamouring for the game developer to return to the college (university for us Europeans) football scene in America, we're finally going to be getting just that this year.

Known as EA Sports College Football 25, this title will effectively be Madden NFL, except instead of featuring teams and players from the National Football League, it will instead use teams and players from the various college leagues around the US.

We're not told much about the game as of right now, except that "it's really happening" and that the full reveal is slated for May, ahead of a launch on what we assume will definitely be on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 (like the Madden games) in the summer.

Check out the trailer for EA Sports College Football 25 below.