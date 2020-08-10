EA to reveal FIFA 21's Ultimate Team Mode today

You're watching Advertisements

EA Sports has confirmed it will reveal FIFA 21's Ultimate Team Mode today, not only with detailed info on the official website, but also via a new trailer, scheduled to drop at 4pm. You can check the trailer right here with it becomes available, or at EA Sport's official Youtube channel, but before all that, have you seen the above gameplay reveal trailer?

FIFA 21 is scheduled to release on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, and Switch on October 9, and it's also confirmed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.