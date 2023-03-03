EA teases F1 23

There are certain things that we can rely on all the time. The Sun rising in the East and setting in the West, the tides rising and falling, EA releasing annual instalments of its sports titles.

In the vein of the latter, while we're still awaiting an official reveal, the games company has begun to tease what seems to be called F1 23. This was done in a recent tweet that promises: "New Season, fresh start".

As for when the game will be revealed, this tease suggests it will be soon, and as for when the title will likely release, sometime during the summer (perhaps early July) would be a safe bet, as that's generally when Codemasters debuts a new Formula 1 video game.