EA stops selling games in Russia

Last week, plenty of video game companies decided to protest against Russia's aggressions towards Ukraine by boycotting them in various ways, something Ukraine specifically asked Microsoft and Sony to do.

Microsoft went really far in their response against Russia, with Apple, Intel, CD Projekt Red cutting ties in major ways as well. Others donated money to charitable causes and some have done smaller things, like EA removing Russia and Russian teams from last years' FIFA and NHL. Now they decided to take this a step further and have announced they will not sell their games in neither Russia or Belarus anymore:

"We have made the decision to stop sales of our games and content, including virtual currency bundles, in Russia and Belarus while this conflict continues. As a result, our games and content will no longer be available for purchase in our Russian region storefront on Origin or the EA app, including through in-game stores. We are also working with our platform partners to remove our titles from their stores and stop the sale of new in-game content in the region."

While this is a pretty powerful move, EA also adds that they "are actively evaluating other areas of our games and operations, and will update with any further actions". Basically, it doesn't seem like they are finished yet.

Other companies that have protested Russia's war by simply not releasing anymore content in the country are Disney, Warner, Netflix and Spotify.