EA stopped a Dragon Age remaster trilogy, according to franchise veteran

Dragon Age might not be structured like a trilogy in the same vein as Mass Effect, but considering both series are iconic BioWare IPs, it does seem strange that one got the remaster treatment while the other didn't.

In an interview with YouTuber MrMattyPlays, BioWare veteran Mark Darrah spoke about the fact a remaster trilogy hasn't come around. "EA has said this publically, they're kind of against remasters. I don't really know why, it's strange for a publically-traded company to seem to be against free money, but they seem to be against it, so that's part of it," Darrah said.

"I honestly think they should do - I don't think they will - but I think they should do a remaster of the first three. One of the things we pitched at one point, pretty softly, was to retroactively rebrand the first three games as if they were a trilogy and call it the Champion's Trilogy," he explained.

One of the other main problems was that Dragon Age would be harder to remaster than Mass Effect was. Darrah said that while he was at BioWare they looked into it, but due to engine restraints and budget restrictions, it wasn't seen as viable. With the reception of Dragon Age: The Veilguard as well, it does seem like EA won't be taking another gamble with the franchise anytime soon.