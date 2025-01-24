EA stock takes a drastic tumble following Veilguard flop news

HQ

Following a recent financial report which showed that EA's end to 2025 was considered disappointing by the studio, we've seen one of the most significant stock tumbles in the company's history. EA stock following the report has dropped by 17%.

Of course, this relates back to the results of the financial report, which Eirik discussed earlier this week. EA's estimates for Dragon Age: The Veilguard hoped for 3 million copies sold, and so when the game engaged with 1.5 million players, it was considered a failure.

The same was true for EA Sports FC 2025, which was also seen as a flop. While Veilguard will take the headlines here, thanks largely to the constant debate sparked whenever the game's name is whispered on the wind, EA has tanked with flagship franchises for years now, and with even its sports outing being considered a flop, it's easy to see why stock owners might be abandoning ship.

As per Insider Gaming, this 17% stock drop is estimated to cause a loss of $6 billion to EA's market value. We'll have to see if EA can turn the ship around, as there is still hope for some of its upcoming titles, like the new Battlefield, Mass Effect 4, and the conclusion to the Star Wars Jedi trilogy over at Respawn.