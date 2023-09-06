EA Sports WRC will be delivered with platform-specific cover images

HQ

Since the upcoming EA Sports WRC (which was announced yesterday after months of rumours and leaks) is being released on three different platforms (PC, PS5 and Xbox Series) and since the WRC is currently populated by three teams/manufacturers, Codemasters has decided to make platform-specific covers where all three teams/vehicles will be featured on separate cases. The PlayStation 5 version will be adorned by Toyota while Hyundai covers the Xbox title and Ford adorns the PC game.

EA Sports WRC will be rolled out on November 3 but for those who pre-order, you'll get a special edition with DLC goodies and access to the game three days earlier.

Which of the three cover images do you like the most?