EA Sports WRC

EA Sports WRC to get a major expansion in October

It will add new locations, cars, and cosmetics.

HQ

Codemasters has revealed what the immediate future will hold for its non-annual rally title EA Sports WRC. Following its launch last November, the racing developer has revealed the roadmap that will carry players forward until next summer, and the highlight is without a doubt an expansion planned for October.

This expansion will add new locations, cars, and cosmetics, and as EA states, will "bring players up-to-date with the current season of the sport". The exact details about the expansion have yet to be laid out, but EA does affirm that we'll know more in the coming months.

Until then, on July 30 we can look forward to the Season 6 Rally Pass arriving and adding new liveries, suits, helmets, and more. After the expansion in October will be the first of two DLC packs sometime in winter 2024/25, with the second scheduled for spring 2025. Both of these will bring new stages, cars, moments, and more.

With this in mind, you can see the roadmap of planned content below.

EA Sports WRC

