EA Sports WRC targets 4K graphics and 60 fps for consoles

It seems like Codemasters and EA will deliver a technically really competent racing game when EA Sports WRC arrives on November 3. In a new post on Reddit, they set things straight by explaining the target resolution and frame rate - and it's good news all around.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will both target 4K graphics and 60 fps, and Xbox Series S will run in the very acceptable 1440p and 60 fps. Compared to the PC version of the game, the two former consoles offers an output "essentially equivalent to High", with S being "equivalent to Medium or Low".