Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
EA Sports WRC

EA Sports WRC targets 4K graphics and 60 fps for consoles

Xbox Series S will have to settle with 1440p, but still runs in 60 fps.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It seems like Codemasters and EA will deliver a technically really competent racing game when EA Sports WRC arrives on November 3. In a new post on Reddit, they set things straight by explaining the target resolution and frame rate - and it's good news all around.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will both target 4K graphics and 60 fps, and Xbox Series S will run in the very acceptable 1440p and 60 fps. Compared to the PC version of the game, the two former consoles offers an output "essentially equivalent to High", with S being "equivalent to Medium or Low".

EA Sports WRC

Related texts

0
We talk to Codemasters about EA Sports WRC

We talk to Codemasters about EA Sports WRC
ARTICLE. Written by Petter Hegevall

So it's finally announced, the game we at Gamereactor first got to preview back in February, and in this interview we talk to producer Ross Gowing and designer and WRC 2 winner John Armstrong.



Loading next content