EA Sports WRC Season 2 brings a brand new Central European Rally as a major feature

HQ

Electronic Arts has announced that the second season of its racing title EA Sports WRC is set to begin. This new content pack for the game will be available to all players from Thursday 14 December, and includes a range of improvements and content.

The highlight is undoubtedly the inaugural Central European Rally, with a route comprising over 32km of track and twelve stages. It will be available for all base game modes with different weather conditions and seasonal climates. In addition to a number of gameplay enhancements, from 19 December, this update marks the start of a new Rally Pass season, which offers players the opportunity to unlock up to 30 customisation items at the Free, VIP and EA Play levels. In addition, 60 new moments will be released to relive WRC history and take on new daily challenges.

"Our vision with Central Europe is to challenge our players to push the limits of control and take calculated risks as they race through small towns, forests and open farmland. The addition of Rally Central Europe provides an exhilarating gameplay experience with its wide, winding roads and unique country tracks," said Matthew Battison, Creative Director at Codemasters. "This is just the beginning of a number of exciting updates we have planned for EA Sports WRC, and we look forward to sharing more in the coming months."