EA Sports WRC Preview: All the information about Codemasters' return to rally

After a number of years of official WRC games created by the French developer Kylotonn Games, now, starting on October 31st, EA and Dirt Rally studio Codemasters will take over the baton. The game that was born as Dirt Rally 3.0 is now called EA Sports WRC and after four years of development it is finally starting to look finished and ready for an autumn launch.
We at Gamereactor have had the chance to play it as well as talking to the studio, and have a larger interview with producer Ross Gowing under construction and coming, which means that instead, in this article, we write a bit about what we actually can talk about so far.
EA Sports WRC is being released on October 31st for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S for everyone who pre-ordered the game, but those who haven't will have to wait until November 3rd. It will feature 17 rallies with 13 of them are directly plucked from the ongoing WRC 2023 season. These countries are:
In addition to the official WRC 2023 countries, Codemasters has also included five additional rallies in EA Sports WRC and these five have been named as follows for rights reasons:
Each of these 18 countries will contain at least 35 kilometres of unique road, which means that the game as a whole will offer 65 miles of unique road, which is more than three times as much as Dirt Rally 2.0, including all the DLC for that game. The tracks are all based on real WRC tracks/roads although not all of them are currently used for competition. Codemasters has, via GPS measurements, satellite images, aerial photos, film and hundreds of thousands of photographs, recreated tons of classic WRC tracks and there will be 204 tracks in the game at launch.
When it comes to the car selection, there will be 78 cars, which is two vehicles less than in Dirt Rally 2.0. This is primarily to do with Codemasters completely skipping the Rally GT class with Mustangs and Aston Martins and instead focusing on real WRC cars including the three Rally1 stable hybrid cars that are fighting for the championship title in this year's WRC season.
EA Sports WRC is the first game from Codemasters to be based on Unreal Engine and on Unreal Engine 4.9 to be exact. The change in graphics technology was already done at the end of 2019 as the in-house built Ego Engine cannot handle distances longer than about two miles, which was the main reason for the change along with the simplicity of Unreal's editor, which allows the team to build far more roads than they have ever done before.
WRC Car List
WRC2 Cars
Junior WRC
World Rally Cars 2017-2021
World Rally Cars 1997-2011
Rally2
Rally4 Cars
NR4/R4
S2000
S1600
F2 Kit Cars
Group A
Group B (4WD)
Group B (RWD)
H3 (RWD)
H2 (RWD)
H2 (FWD)
H1 (FWD)
Builder Cars
In addition to Career mode, Free play and daily challenges via the online mode, EA Sports WRC will include a Build mode where we as rally drivers will have the opportunity to construct our own rally car, from scratch. Choice of powertrain, engine, engine location, dampers, brakes and body parts will of course lead to us seeing loads of imaginative creations on Codemasters' online servers. The team has managed to bring the car physics over to Unreal Engine and once there polished, trimmed and refined the feeling of weight and friction. One of the most criticised parts of Dirt Rally 2.0 was undoubtedly the asphalt physics, which for this game was completely rewritten, from the ground up.
This week we will be able to publish our big interview with Codemasters.