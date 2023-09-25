EA Sports WRC Preview: All the information about Codemasters' return to rally

HQ

After a number of years of official WRC games created by the French developer Kylotonn Games, now, starting on October 31st, EA and Dirt Rally studio Codemasters will take over the baton. The game that was born as Dirt Rally 3.0 is now called EA Sports WRC and after four years of development it is finally starting to look finished and ready for an autumn launch.

We at Gamereactor have had the chance to play it as well as talking to the studio, and have a larger interview with producer Ross Gowing under construction and coming, which means that instead, in this article, we write a bit about what we actually can talk about so far.

78 cars and 204 stages across 18 rallies await in Codemasters' first official WRC game.

EA Sports WRC is being released on October 31st for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S for everyone who pre-ordered the game, but those who haven't will have to wait until November 3rd. It will feature 17 rallies with 13 of them are directly plucked from the ongoing WRC 2023 season. These countries are:

Portugal



Sardinia



Kenya



Monte Carlo



Sweden



Croatia



Estonia



Finland



Greece



Mexico



Japan



Chile



Central Europe (released as free DLC after launch)



In addition to the official WRC 2023 countries, Codemasters has also included five additional rallies in EA Sports WRC and these five have been named as follows for rights reasons:



Iberia (France)



Scandia (Norway)



Pacifico (New Zealand/Australia)



Oceania (Indonesia)



Mediterraneo (Spain)



Each of these 18 countries will contain at least 35 kilometres of unique road, which means that the game as a whole will offer 65 miles of unique road, which is more than three times as much as Dirt Rally 2.0, including all the DLC for that game. The tracks are all based on real WRC tracks/roads although not all of them are currently used for competition. Codemasters has, via GPS measurements, satellite images, aerial photos, film and hundreds of thousands of photographs, recreated tons of classic WRC tracks and there will be 204 tracks in the game at launch.

Asphalt physics were the worst part of Dirt Rally 2.0 and it has now been redesigned from the ground up.

When it comes to the car selection, there will be 78 cars, which is two vehicles less than in Dirt Rally 2.0. This is primarily to do with Codemasters completely skipping the Rally GT class with Mustangs and Aston Martins and instead focusing on real WRC cars including the three Rally1 stable hybrid cars that are fighting for the championship title in this year's WRC season.

All roads (65 miles of unique road) are based on real WRC tracks.

There are stages in EA Sports WRC that take 20 minutes to complete in the game's fastest car class (Rally1).

The car physics are taken from Dirt Rally 2.0 but have of course been improved.

EA Sports WRC is the first game from Codemasters to be based on Unreal Engine and on Unreal Engine 4.9 to be exact. The change in graphics technology was already done at the end of 2019 as the in-house built Ego Engine cannot handle distances longer than about two miles, which was the main reason for the change along with the simplicity of Unreal's editor, which allows the team to build far more roads than they have ever done before.

WRC Car List​





Ford Puma Rally1 HYBRID



Hyundai i20 N Rally1 HYBRID



Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 HYBRID



WRC2 Cars​





Citroën C3 Rally2



Ford Fiesta Rally2



Hyundai i20 N Rally2



ŠKODA Fabia Rally2 Evo



ŠKODA Fabia RS Rally2



Volkswagen Polo GTI R5



Junior WRC​





Ford Fiesta Rally3



World Rally Cars 2017-2021​





Ford Fiesta WRC



Volkswagen Polo 2017



World Rally Cars 1997-2011​





Citroën C4 WRC



Citroën Xsara WRC



Ford Focus RS Rally 2001



Ford Focus RS Rally 2008



MINI Countryman Rally Edition



Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI



Peugeot 206 Rally



Seat Córdoba WRC



ŠKODA Fabia WRC



SUBARU Impreza 1998



SUBARU Impreza 2001



SUBARU Impreza 2008



Rally2​





Ford Fiesta R5 MK7 Evo 2



Peugeot 208 T16 R5



NOTE: All WRC2 cars can compete in Rally2 car class events.

Rally4 Cars​





Ford Fiesta MK8 Rally4



Opel Adam R2



Peugeot 208 Rally4



Renault Twingo II



NR4/R4​





McRae R4



Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X



SUBARU WRX STI NR4



S2000​





Fiat Grande Punto Abarth S2000



Opel Corsa S2000



Peugeot 207 S2000



S1600​





Citroën C2 Super 1600



Citroën Saxo Super 1600



Ford Puma S1600



Renault Clio S1600



F2 Kit Cars​





Ford Escort Mk 6 Maxi



Peugeot 306 Maxi



Renault Maxi Mégane



Seat Ibiza Kit Car



Vauxhall Astra Rally Car



Volkswagen Golf IV Kit Car



Group A​





Ford Escort RS Cosworth



Lancia Delta HF Integrale



Mitsubishi Galant VR4



SUBARU Impreza 1995



SUBARU Legacy RS



Group B (4WD)​





Audi Sport quattro S1 (E2)



Ford RS200



Lancia Delta S4



MG Metro 6R4



Peugeot 205 T16 Evo 2



Group B (RWD)​





BMW M1 Procar Rally



Lancia 037 Evo 2



Opel Manta 400



Porsche 911 SC RS



H3 (RWD)​





BMW M3 Evo Rally



Ford Escort MK2 McRae Motorsport



Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500



Lancia Stratos



Opel Ascona 400



Renault 5 Turbo



H2 (RWD)​





Alpine Renault A110 1600 S



Fiat 131 Abarth Rally



Ford Escort MK2



Hillman Avenger



Opel Kadett C GT/E



Talbot Sunbeam Lotus



H2 (FWD)​





Peugeot 205 GTI



Peugeot 309 GTI



Volkswagen Golf GTI



H1 (FWD)​





Lancia Fulvia HF



MINI Cooper S



Vauxhall Nova Sport



Builder Cars​





WRC Builder Car



WRC2 Builder Car



Junior WRC Builder Car



In addition to Career mode, Free play and daily challenges via the online mode, EA Sports WRC will include a Build mode where we as rally drivers will have the opportunity to construct our own rally car, from scratch. Choice of powertrain, engine, engine location, dampers, brakes and body parts will of course lead to us seeing loads of imaginative creations on Codemasters' online servers. The team has managed to bring the car physics over to Unreal Engine and once there polished, trimmed and refined the feeling of weight and friction. One of the most criticised parts of Dirt Rally 2.0 was undoubtedly the asphalt physics, which for this game was completely rewritten, from the ground up.

This week we will be able to publish our big interview with Codemasters.