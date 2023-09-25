Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

EA Sports WRC

EA Sports WRC Preview: All the information about Codemasters' return to rally

Ahead of the imminent launch of Codemasters' first official WRC game, we've rounded up the information on the stages, physics and cars.

HQ

After a number of years of official WRC games created by the French developer Kylotonn Games, now, starting on October 31st, EA and Dirt Rally studio Codemasters will take over the baton. The game that was born as Dirt Rally 3.0 is now called EA Sports WRC and after four years of development it is finally starting to look finished and ready for an autumn launch.

We at Gamereactor have had the chance to play it as well as talking to the studio, and have a larger interview with producer Ross Gowing under construction and coming, which means that instead, in this article, we write a bit about what we actually can talk about so far.

EA Sports WRCEA Sports WRC
78 cars and 204 stages across 18 rallies await in Codemasters' first official WRC game.

EA Sports WRC is being released on October 31st for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S for everyone who pre-ordered the game, but those who haven't will have to wait until November 3rd. It will feature 17 rallies with 13 of them are directly plucked from the ongoing WRC 2023 season. These countries are:

  • Portugal

  • Sardinia

  • Kenya

  • Monte Carlo

  • Sweden

  • Croatia

  • Estonia

  • Finland

  • Greece

  • Mexico

  • Japan

  • Chile

  • Central Europe (released as free DLC after launch)

In addition to the official WRC 2023 countries, Codemasters has also included five additional rallies in EA Sports WRC and these five have been named as follows for rights reasons:


  • Iberia (France)

  • Scandia (Norway)

  • Pacifico (New Zealand/Australia)

  • Oceania (Indonesia)

  • Mediterraneo (Spain)

Each of these 18 countries will contain at least 35 kilometres of unique road, which means that the game as a whole will offer 65 miles of unique road, which is more than three times as much as Dirt Rally 2.0, including all the DLC for that game. The tracks are all based on real WRC tracks/roads although not all of them are currently used for competition. Codemasters has, via GPS measurements, satellite images, aerial photos, film and hundreds of thousands of photographs, recreated tons of classic WRC tracks and there will be 204 tracks in the game at launch.

EA Sports WRC
Asphalt physics were the worst part of Dirt Rally 2.0 and it has now been redesigned from the ground up.

When it comes to the car selection, there will be 78 cars, which is two vehicles less than in Dirt Rally 2.0. This is primarily to do with Codemasters completely skipping the Rally GT class with Mustangs and Aston Martins and instead focusing on real WRC cars including the three Rally1 stable hybrid cars that are fighting for the championship title in this year's WRC season.

EA Sports WRCEA Sports WRCEA Sports WRC
All roads (65 miles of unique road) are based on real WRC tracks.
EA Sports WRCEA Sports WRCEA Sports WRC
There are stages in EA Sports WRC that take 20 minutes to complete in the game's fastest car class (Rally1).
EA Sports WRCEA Sports WRCEA Sports WRC
The car physics are taken from Dirt Rally 2.0 but have of course been improved.

EA Sports WRC is the first game from Codemasters to be based on Unreal Engine and on Unreal Engine 4.9 to be exact. The change in graphics technology was already done at the end of 2019 as the in-house built Ego Engine cannot handle distances longer than about two miles, which was the main reason for the change along with the simplicity of Unreal's editor, which allows the team to build far more roads than they have ever done before.

WRC Car List​


  • Ford Puma Rally1 HYBRID

  • Hyundai i20 N Rally1 HYBRID

  • Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 HYBRID

WRC2 Cars​


  • Citroën C3 Rally2

  • Ford Fiesta Rally2

  • Hyundai i20 N Rally2

  • ŠKODA Fabia Rally2 Evo

  • ŠKODA Fabia RS Rally2

  • Volkswagen Polo GTI R5

Junior WRC


  • Ford Fiesta Rally3

World Rally Cars 2017-2021​


  • Ford Fiesta WRC

  • Volkswagen Polo 2017

World Rally Cars 1997-2011​


  • Citroën C4 WRC

  • Citroën Xsara WRC

  • Ford Focus RS Rally 2001

  • Ford Focus RS Rally 2008

  • MINI Countryman Rally Edition

  • Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI

  • Peugeot 206 Rally

  • Seat Córdoba WRC

  • ŠKODA Fabia WRC

  • SUBARU Impreza 1998

  • SUBARU Impreza 2001

  • SUBARU Impreza 2008

Rally2​


  • Ford Fiesta R5 MK7 Evo 2

  • Peugeot 208 T16 R5


NOTE: All WRC2 cars can compete in Rally2 car class events.

Rally4 Cars​


  • Ford Fiesta MK8 Rally4

  • Opel Adam R2

  • Peugeot 208 Rally4

  • Renault Twingo II

NR4/R4​


  • McRae R4

  • Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X

  • SUBARU WRX STI NR4

S2000​


  • Fiat Grande Punto Abarth S2000

  • Opel Corsa S2000

  • Peugeot 207 S2000

S1600​


  • Citroën C2 Super 1600

  • Citroën Saxo Super 1600

  • Ford Puma S1600

  • Renault Clio S1600

F2 Kit Cars


  • Ford Escort Mk 6 Maxi

  • Peugeot 306 Maxi

  • Renault Maxi Mégane

  • Seat Ibiza Kit Car

  • Vauxhall Astra Rally Car

  • Volkswagen Golf IV Kit Car

Group A​


  • Ford Escort RS Cosworth

  • Lancia Delta HF Integrale

  • Mitsubishi Galant VR4

  • SUBARU Impreza 1995

  • SUBARU Legacy RS

Group B (4WD)​


  • Audi Sport quattro S1 (E2)

  • Ford RS200

  • Lancia Delta S4

  • MG Metro 6R4

  • Peugeot 205 T16 Evo 2

Group B (RWD)​


  • BMW M1 Procar Rally

  • Lancia 037 Evo 2

  • Opel Manta 400

  • Porsche 911 SC RS

H3 (RWD)


  • BMW M3 Evo Rally

  • Ford Escort MK2 McRae Motorsport

  • Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500

  • Lancia Stratos

  • Opel Ascona 400

  • Renault 5 Turbo

H2 (RWD)​


  • Alpine Renault A110 1600 S

  • Fiat 131 Abarth Rally

  • Ford Escort MK2

  • Hillman Avenger

  • Opel Kadett C GT/E

  • Talbot Sunbeam Lotus

H2 (FWD)​


  • Peugeot 205 GTI

  • Peugeot 309 GTI

  • Volkswagen Golf GTI

H1 (FWD)​


  • Lancia Fulvia HF

  • MINI Cooper S

  • Vauxhall Nova Sport

Builder Cars​


  • WRC Builder Car

  • WRC2 Builder Car

  • Junior WRC Builder Car

In addition to Career mode, Free play and daily challenges via the online mode, EA Sports WRC will include a Build mode where we as rally drivers will have the opportunity to construct our own rally car, from scratch. Choice of powertrain, engine, engine location, dampers, brakes and body parts will of course lead to us seeing loads of imaginative creations on Codemasters' online servers. The team has managed to bring the car physics over to Unreal Engine and once there polished, trimmed and refined the feeling of weight and friction. One of the most criticised parts of Dirt Rally 2.0 was undoubtedly the asphalt physics, which for this game was completely rewritten, from the ground up.

This week we will be able to publish our big interview with Codemasters.

