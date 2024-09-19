EA Sports WRC expands in October, with two new rally countries added

HQ

There was no new 2024 game based on the WRC licence, stewarded by British Codemasters. Instead, publisher EA decided to go for downloadable extra content and it's now clear what we can expect on this front.

Two new rally countries will be added; Poland and Latvia. There will also be five new cars; Ford Puma Rally1 HYBRID 24, Hyundai i20 N Rally1 HYBRID 24, Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 HYBRID 24, Toyota GR Yaris Rally2, and Ford Fiesta Rally3 Evo. EA Sports WRC's 2024 DLC will be released on October 8.

"Latvia:

Embark on a thrilling new adventure with Tet Rally Latvia, the location that made its WRC debut in 2024. This exciting addition brings fresh challenges and breathtaking landscapes, making it a must-run rally for all enthusiasts. Prepare to navigate through the dynamic terrains and immerse yourself in the Latvian rally culture, as this new location sets the stage for unforgettable racing moments. As with all locations, Rally Latvia features several kilometres of real roads, 12 individual stages, and all of the challenging terrain variety and weather conditions one comes to expect from EA SPORTS™ WRC.

Poland:

After a five-year hiatus, the iconic Orlen 80th Rally Poland made a triumphant return to the 2024 WRC calendar. This historic rally is renowned for its fast-paced gravel stages and passionate fanbase. With its rich heritage and thrilling routes, Rally Poland offers a unique and exhilarating challenge that both seasoned and new rally fans will eagerly anticipate. Rally Poland features multiple routes using over 27 unique kilometres of real roads. Including shortened and reversed variants of its two main stages, players will race through 12 stages in total, each with multiple weather conditions, road surface changes and seasonal challenges to overcome.

In addition to the new cars and locations mentioned above, the Locations & Car Content Pack contains over 50 vehicle liveries, along with their respective crew members (ie: drivers and co-drivers). These 2024 season liveries are available on all of the new cars, alongside several existing WRC2 cars from the base game (like Oliver Solberg's WRC2 car, shown above), bringing them up to date with the current season. All 52 crews will be selectable as drivable pairings in Championship Mode, as well as showing up as AI opponents across relevant game modes, such as Career, Moments and Quick Play. The Locations & Car Content Pack can either be purchased individually, or as part of the EA SPORTS™ WRC 2024 Season Expansion Bundle. If you're coming in to EA SPORTS™ WRC for the very first time, EA SPORTS™ WRC 24 contains the base game as well as the three Content Packs, giving you everything in a single purchase."