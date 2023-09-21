EA Sports WRC deep dive shows off tons of gameplay

HQ

Now that EA and Codemasters have properly lifted the curtain on EA Sports WRC, the pair have been steadily revealing additional information about the game, and that is precisely what has taken place yet again.

As part of a deep dive video, we're given a look at tons of gameplay and how Codemasters is putting the Unreal Engine to use to improve on the level of realism that the game can offer. We're told that the team has taken Dirt Rally's Dynamic Handling System (DHS) and refined it further and that they have also introduced a slate of additional customisable settings that allow players to fine tune their WRC experience, with this including the option to choose between two pace note systems.

Likewise, we're given a look at the rallies in different seasons and the challenges this poses for drivers and are once again shown off a look at some of the 200+ stages that will be available in the game.

With EA Sports WRC set to launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles on November 3, 2023 (with a period of early access available for those who pre-order and starting from October 31, 2023), you can catch the deep dive below and look forward to a second deep dive video coming next week that will focus on the career, Moments, vehicle builder, and more.