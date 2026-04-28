EA Sports UFC 6 officially announced

According to a new rumor, EA was set to announce EA Sports UFC 6 this week, something we reported on early yesterday, noting that if the information was accurate, we should hear something within the next few days. And... that's exactly what happened. Overnight, the EA Sports Instagram account revealed that EA Sports UFC 6 is indeed on its way.

Anyone who pre-orders either of the two available editions can look forward to Korean Zombie, Miesha Tate, and Leon Edwards skins in what's called the Iconic Moments Bundle when the game launches on June 19. Apparently, it's only coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, though yesterday's source said it would also be coming to PC (albeit perhaps not at launch) . Additional platforms may of course be added later, but for now, that's what we know.

If you opt for the more expensive Ultimate Edition, you'll also get a one-week head start, the Fighter Pass (UFC legends - 8 new fighters, 2 available at launch and 6 coming later), the Expansion Pass with two expansions, the VIP Pass, and the Rivalry Bundle.

EA says more information will follow, but on the official website we can still read:

"EA Sports UFC 6 is powered by fighters. Evolved striking and motion systems bring UFC stars to life in the Octagon, while new game modes introduce immersive storytelling that makes every fight feel personal. Square up and fight your fight."